Johnny Depp says ‘no one is safe’ from cancel culture as he accepts lifetime award

Johnny Depp has blasted cancel culture in today’s society, saying that “no one is safe” from instant judgement.

The Hollywood star, 57, lashed out at modern cancel culture as he accepted a lifetime achievement award at the 69th San Sebastián film festival in northern Spain on Wednesday.

The US actor was handed the Donostia award – the Spanish film festival’s highest honour – which was handed to Johnny “in recognition of his career”.

The Donostia award was previously awarded to Meryl Steep, Ian McKellen and Robert De Niro.

Johnny Depp spoke with reporters at the annual event to mention movements like #MeToo, which has focused on the sexual assault of and harassment of women.







The three-time Oscar nominee suggested that although such moments had the “best of intentions”, he thought things had now gotten out of hand.

He said: “The various movements that came out, I’m sure with the best of intentions – however it’s so far out of hand now that I can promise you that no one is safe.”

He then took aim at cancel culture, saying: “This cancel culture or this instant rush to judgment based on essentially what amounts to polluted air that’s exhaled.”







He added: “No one safe, but I believe that if you are armed with the truth then that’s what you need.”

It comes after Depp lost his libel case against Central Recorder last year which had labelled him a “wife-beater”.

After allegedly being violent to Amber Heard (34), during their marriage, Depp sued the publisher of this newspaper.







The judge ruled that Depp had assaulted Heard on a number of occasions and put her in “fear for her life” three times.

Depp repeatedly denied being violent towards Heard.

