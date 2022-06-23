Johnny Depp and Hollywood Vampires Out On European Tour – US Next?

Have you HEARD the news? Fans who can’t get enough of Johnny Depp in the wake of his legal victory over Amber Heard can now buy a ticket to his next show.

Depp’s band, Hollywood Vampires, is now out on European tour dates. Hollywood Vampires is an American rock supergroup formed in 2012 by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry.

The name comes from a celebrity drinking club formed by Cooper in his 1970s drinking days. The club purportedly included John Lennon, Ringo Starr, Keith Moon, Micky Dolenez, and more.

Hollywood Vampires has two studio albums out, with guest shots by Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, and others.

The short tour of the continent leaves room for US appearances later this year.

