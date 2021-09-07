John Witherspoon Widow Angela looks stunning In swimsuit while Enjoying the Beach in video!

Angela Witherspoon (widow of John Witherspoon), looked radiant while having fun on Barbados’s beaches in a video she shared.

American comedian and actor John Witherspoon was famous for portraying Willie Jones in the “Friday” Series and Earned The third installment will be a million dollars. “Friday After Next.”

He was a star in films like “Hollywood Shuffle,” “Vampire in Brooklyn, “There are many others. Witherspoon has also been seen on TV shows such as “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “The Wayans Bros.,” “Tracy Morgan Show,” “The Boondocks,” “Black Jesus.”

Photo collage featuring late John Witherspoon, and Angela Witherspoon.

John married his wife, Jane, in 1988. Angela Witherspoon. Alexander and John David were the two sons of the couple. John and Angela were still married until Alexander’s death on October 30, 2019.

John was 77 at the time he died. His death certificate revealed he died of a heart attack and was suffering from coronary heart disease. High blood pressure and obesity were also factors that contributed to his death.

Angela has been able to get over the shock of losing her husband almost two years ago and is slowly getting back to her best self.

John Witherspoon “The Late Show with David Letterman” February 22, 2012, at the Ed Sullivan Theater

Recently, the 67-year-old shared Video showing her having fun at a beach during her vacation in Barbados. Angela is wearing a black and white swimsuit.

Standing at the shoreline, she held her camera up to capture the water behind her and a view of the island. As she was doing so, she said that Barbados was great.

