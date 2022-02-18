John Travolta’s Best and Worst Films of All Time, Ranked

In “Hairspray” (2007), the actor played Edna Turnblad.





John Travolta and Nikki Blonsky in “Hairspray.”



Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Synopsis: “Hairspray,” the remake of the classic 1988 film and 2002 Broadway musical, takes place in 1960s Baltimore and focuses on young teen Tracy Turnblad (Nikki Blonsky). As her starry-eyed aspirations push her toward television fame, Tracy and her friends are forced to reckon with the racial segregation in their city.

Travolta had a supporting role in the movie musical as Tracy’s mother, Edna Turnblad.

Buoyed by lighthearted bops and underscored by inclusive messaging, “Hairspray” earned glowing reviews from critics.

“For a star-studded big-budget musical, ‘Hairspray’ does a nice job of retaining the funky sweetness of the original,” Bob Mondello wrote for NPR.