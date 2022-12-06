John Travolta Goes Raw in His Tribute To Kirstie Ally

John Travolta This is a short but powerful tribute. Kirstie Alley after her death. Travolta shared a throwback photograph of Alley and thought about the bonds he felt with Alley. “Look Who’s Talking” co-star. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” He shared. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” Kirstie revealed previously how Travolta meant to Kirstie while she was on “Celebrity Big Brother U.K.” in 2018, admitting that she developed feelings for him during their time working together (per People). She considered Travolta actually to be “the greatest love of my life.”

A 2020 interview “The Talk,” Alley said she and Travolta were open to doing another “Look Who’s Talking” sequel. “John and I, we both really want to do it, because we think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents. Our kids will be ugly so that we’ll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute,” Her words were (per People). “We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us.” A reboot was rumored to be being planned at the time. Deadline Reporting that Jeremy Garelick “The Wedding Ringer” The project would be written by Alley. Time will tell if this project can move ahead with Alley’s departure.