John Romita Sr. Dies At 93, Marvel Comics Creator Who Created The Punisher And Wolverine.

John Romita Sr., the groundbreaking comic book artist who co-created some of the most influential characters in Marvel Comics history and drew some of the company’s most celebrated stories, died Tuesday, his son announced. His age was 93.

Romita was already an established comics artist in the late 1960s when he took over as lead artist on “The Amazing Spider-Man,” but soon he established a unique, era-defining style for the character and helped create the title’s most enduring love interest, Mary Jane Watson. Later, he would co-create mutant Wolverine and criminal overlord Kingpin as well as the vigilante antihero The Punisher. These creations would be staples in a billion dollar franchise that was immortalized by generations of fans, even though his name would never become as popular as Stan Lee, his collaborator.

“I say this with a heavy heart, My father, John Romita passed away peacefully in his sleep this Monday morning. I would consider it an honor to be able to carry on his legacy. Please keep your thoughts and condolences here out of respect for my family,” John Romita Jr. said in a message Posting on Instagram. “He was the greatest man I ever met.”

Romita, born in Brooklyn, New York City, in 1930, entered comics in 1949 at the age of 19. Stan Lee hired him as a free-lance artist for Atlas Comics in 1949, after he was drafted into the Army. Among his work during this era, he drew the short-lived “Captain America” revival, in addition to horror and western comics. In this period, he worked also for DC Comics and other companies.

Romita nearly left the comics industry in 1966 in order work in advertising, as he’d grown tired of the rough grind of working in comics and could make more doing less. He explained this in an article. Interview with Alter Ego magazineLee convinced him to go full-time for Marvel, promising the same pay as well as perks such working at home.

Sooner after, original “Amazing Spider-Man” artist Steve Ditko abruptly quit after growing creative differences with Lee. Romita was put on the title and soon enough managed to carve out his own take on the character, drawing among other things the iconic “Spider-Man No More” story. It was during the late 60s that he also co-created Mary Jane Watson; while she’d been referenced more than once in “Spider-Man” and depicted with her face obscured before this, Romita designed her face and distinctive red hair.

In the years that followed, he co-created Kingpin and Rhino. In 1972, he was appointed Marvel Comics’ art director. He helped to create characters such as Wolverine and Luke Cage. The role he held lasted until the 1980s.

In 1952, he married Virginia. The couple has two sons including John Romita Jr. who is a celebrated cartoonist.

Responding to John Jr.’s announcement, Jim Lee, president, publisher and chief creative officer of DC Comics wrote in part that Romita “was an amazing, beautifully talented draftsman and artist who inspired and entertained so many generations of fans and creators. For me, however, he represented more. Your dad was just an incredible role model whose insightful words of advice have stayed with me my entire three decade plus career.”

“Deadpool” creator Rob Leifeld paid tribute to Romita’s legacy, writing: “With the passing of John Romita, it really is an end of the Silver Age Legends. Over the last decade, so many have left us. Stan, Neal, Ditko, Herb, Marie, Carmine… this really feels like the final passing of an era.”