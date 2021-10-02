John Logan’s Directorial debut with Kevin Bacon for Blumhouse Heads To Peacock

Blumhouse will produce the directorial debut of Oscar-nominated writer John Logan, which will star Kevin Bacon. It will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Logan’s untitled film, which he wrote and is directing, is a horror movie that stars the previously announced Theo Germaine, Anna Chlumsky and Carrie Preston. Quei Tann and Austin Crute are also part of the cast, as is Monique Kim, Cooper Koch, Darwin del Fabro, and Monique Kim.

Peacock will premiere the film in 2022. Filming is currently underway. Plot details are being kept under wraps.

This news was made public Friday at BlumFest, the Los Angeles genre festival Beyond Fest. Below is a teaser video that shows the new cast and their move to Peacock.

Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Scott Turner Schofield is executive producing with Kevin Bacon.

John Logan was Oscar nominated “Gladiator,” “The Aviator”And “Hugo,”And he’s also the writer of films such as “Skyfall,” “Spectre,” “Sweeney Todd” and “Alien: Covenant.” Most recently he’s the creator behind the series “Penny Dreadful: City of Angels”Showtime

Tann is known for her recurring guest roles on Tyler Perry’s “Bruh.”Crute has been announced as the star of the Regina Hall comedy “Honk for Jesus.”Lore stars on the CW/Netflix drama “All American.”Kim recently appeared in the dark comedy “Looks That Kill.”Koch will star as Koch in an independent film “Swallowed”This was also seen in “A New York Christmas Wedding.”Del Farbo was the star of the Brazilian productions “Shrek The Musical,” “Fiddler on the Roof”And “The Wizard of Oz.”

