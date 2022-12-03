John Leguizamo Asks Al Pacino About His Casting In Latino Roles

“Violent Night” John Leguizamo, the villain of John Leguizamo, has something to do with Al Pacino (Italian-American) being cast in Puerto Rican or Cuban roles. “Carlito’s Way” And “Scarface,” According to them, despite De Palma’s superstar status, Brian De Palma made the right decision. “odd.”

Leguizamo was also Benny Blanco’s co-star. “Carlito’s Way,” Submitted Insider This week, Pacino was “kind of doing like a Cuban/Mexican accent. I know he’s trying and he’s a great actor, so brilliant, he was my hero.”

“But it was odd, man,” Actor added “It’s an odd experience to be a Latin man in a Latin story written by a Latin man and the lead guy’s a white guy pretending to be Puerto Rican. I’m not going to lie, it’s surreal. It was surreal. I turned the part down a few times and then eventually I decided to do it.”

The novel “Carlito’s Way” Written by Edwin Torres (ex-New York State Supreme Court Judge), it tells Carlito Brigante’s story. He vows to live his entire life in crime and retire in paradise. This is a difficult feat.

Leguizamo is skeptical that David Koepp would even be allowed to write the screenplay of the 1993 film.

“Are they even making the movie?” He asked. “They might not make the movie because you have an all-Latin cast. That’s the problem. That’s why ‘Encanto’ is crazy because it was the number one movie in the world, what more proof do you need? I’m not seeing the greenlights of those projects. Greenlight the goddamn things.”

Leguizamo was the voice of Bruno, the Oscar-winning animated film. He wrote an open letter to the L.A. Times about it on November 1. Hollywood does not have enough representation for Latinos.

“You had Al Pacino in tan makeup, coked up and wild as a Cuban in ‘Scarface.’ The studios loved it so much they put him in ‘Carlito’s Way’ as a Puerto Rican from Spanish Harlem. They surrounded him with Latino actors, but not one of us had a lead role. In our own stories, we were still just supporting players,” Leguizamo wrote.

“You can be as talented as Marlon Brando or Ingrid Bergman, you can write like William Shakespeare or Arthur Miller, you can have the screen presence of Ryan Gosling or Jennifer Lawrence. But if you look Latino, or if you have a Latino last name, the odds are against you in Hollywood.”