John Hughes’ Best Movies, According to Critics

Students from different walks of life and cliques share a Saturday in detention where they get rowdy and vulnerable in 1985 film “The Breakfast Club.”



Rotten Tomatoes score: 89%

Summary: “A brain, an athlete, a basket case, a princess, and a criminal” unenthusiastically bond in detention on Saturday, March 24, 1984, in Hughes’ “The Breakfast Club.” The fondly named “Brat Pack” of cast members includes Anthony Michael Hall, who frequently plays the nerd, this time as Brian. Along with him is Emilio Estevez as the wrestler Andrew, Ally Sheedy as an outcast Allison, Molly Ringwald as a pristine popular girl Claire, and Judd Nelson as the rebel and unhinged Bender.

The five classmates — whose school, social, and home lives are worlds apart from each other get on each other’s nerves while in detention, but they eventually form an alliance to give pushback to Principal Vernon (Paul Gleason). The hours locked together lead the teenagers to get antsy and vulnerable. They open up, leading to judgment, empathy, and clarity from the others.

This movie is a classic for a reason. It’s a simple premise and a familiar setting, but the young, impressionable characters are multidimensional, critics say.

“Rarely have on-screen teens felt this authentic. They bluster, bicker, and trade horrible insults […] then suddenly expose their most guarded feelings,” said Rafer Guzman for Newsday. “They’re illogical and erratic – which is to say, utterly real,” he continued, crediting Hughes’ writing, producing, and directing.