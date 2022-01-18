John Goodman Reflects on How Poorly His Saturday Night Live Audition Was

I don’t know who the best host in Saturday Night LiveHistory is. I suspect if you asked a bunch of people, you’d get quite a few different answers, but there are a core group of names you’d likely hear over and over again from Alec Baldwin to Tom Hanks to Steve Martin to John Goodman. The last host has appeared on screen 13 times. He also has a lot of cameo appearances. Evidently, Goodman was almost a full-time cast member.

The fun part of Saturday Night Live trivia came out during John Goodman’s recent interview with former cast member Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. Fallon, who was reflecting on their past roles, mentioned that Goodman had once auditioned for a role in a magazine. SNL. It turns out that’s true, and the audition did not go well. It was not. Here’s a portion of his quote…

1980. It’s not that I had any material to show or anything good to do, I just knew they’d hire me just because I’m a nice guy. It’s the worst thing I’ve ever done in front of people in my life. It was about fifteen minutes before I got there.

One could argue that there is no TV show with a better track record in finding stars than The Simpsons. SNL. Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, Tin Fey, Will Ferrell, Chris Farley, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock and dozens of others all got their start on the sketch comedy show, but that doesn’t mean SNLEvery single star that attempted to audition has been cast. In fact, you could build an all-time great cast just using people who auditioned and didn’t make the cut including Jim Carrey, Stephen Colbert, Lisa Kudrow, Mindy Kaling, Zach Galifianakis, Donald Glover, Nick Kroll, Aubrey Plaza, Jordan Peele, Jennifer Coolidge and Geena Davis.

Fortunately, Goodman obviously didn’t hold any hard feelings about his audition that didn’t go so well. In fact, that seems to be a recurring pattern for many who try out and don’t make the cut. Many of the people in the list went back to hosting after their careers ended. However, not as often as Goodman. He was an amazing host and he enjoyed hosting. Here’s what he told Fallon…

It used to be the favorite thing I’d do every year. They made me feel right at home. You’re with a bunch of smart and funny people, and it just feels great.

Saturday Night Live won’t be the first thing people look back on from John Goodman’s career. His time was not yet over RoseanneAnd in some of the most beloved classic movies, including the beloved Big Lebowski will be discussed first, but there’s no conversation about his incredible career that is complete without talking about SNL and all the laughs he’s gotten over the years. It’s wonderful to see how much he appreciates that.