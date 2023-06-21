John Goodman: Did he have a bypass surgery? Weight loss that is significant explored

John Goodman, an acting veteran who has been in the industry for over 40 years, continues to amaze the world by his weight loss before and after pictures. Some fans have now asked if he had to go through a gastric-bypass procedure.

John Goodman, Hollywood’s most recognizable actor, is responsible for putting a smile in the eyes of many movie fans.

Goodman’s impressive career is not slowing, even though his credits as an actor are.

Some fans wonder if Goodman had to undergo a gastric-bypass procedure to shed so much weight.

John Goodman’s substantial weight loss explored

Tuesday, June 20, 2023, marks Goodman’s 71st birthday, some 40 years on from when he first began to break out onto the big screens adoring viewers in the US and beyond.

Goodman, as can be seen from photos of the Golden Nymph Awards Ceremony this week he is not letting age prevent him from appearing happier and healthier.

"I haven't been exercising, but I'm going to start a routine again this summer where I can get some stuff done."

“I’ve just let everything go just because I haven’t had the energy because of the jobs,” Goodman revealed.

Social media is flooded with praise for Goodman despite his inactivity. “Amazing work, John Goodman!” Tweeted one fan in response to his apparent weight loss. “Gold standard.”

John Goodman had a gastric by-pass?

People who saw recent photos of Goodman are wondering if or not he had undergone a gastric by-pass.

Though he could have undergone bypass surgery in the years since the 2016 interview, Goodman confirmed to the TV network that his weight loss journey had began in the mid-2010s, when he "stopped eating all the time".

“I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, ‘cause work is very draining.”

The actor did not opt for weight-loss surgery, despite mentioning that he was considering the use of a gastric ring.

John Goodman: Before and after

If you are looking for some pictures of Goodman before and after, look no further.

On the right side of the tweet below, Goodman can be seen acting in three of the most iconic titles in his filmography: One Night at McCool’s, The Flintstones and The Big Lebowski.

On the right, you can see a recent photo of Goodman looking slimmer on the red-carpet at the 10 Cloverfield Lane premiere:

Goodman has been busy promoting the third season of HBO Max’s The Righteous Gemstones.