John Cena’s Kenmaid as Barbie in Barbie with long, blonde hair

On the internet, the WWE superstar John Cena has appeared as Kenmaid. He plays a merman, the male version of a mermaid, in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film.

John Cena is joined by Margot Robertbie, Ryan Gosling, and Will Ferrell for the new release in which Barbie and Ken discover both the pleasures and dangers of living in real life.

John Cena’s Kenmaid as Barbie

On-set, the image depicts 46-year old professional wrestler Kenmaid wearing a blonde, curly, long wig. It looks very realistic.

The man is wearing no top, displaying his incredible physique. He wears a white-shelled necklace with pearls at the bottom and an impressive blue-shelled pendant.

Cena sits down on the photo, but you’ll notice a little blue patch around his waist. It is most likely a tail for a mermaid.

Many are saying he must be Dua Lipa’s boyfriend in the movie, as she plays Mermaid Barbie, although it’s not clear if that’s true.

WWE star joins film on a whim

In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Robbie revealed the WWE star wasn’t actually cast in the movie and the whole cameo happened on a whim.

He was working on a film in London when she ran into him.

“I ran into him because I went to pay the bill, and they were like, ‘John Cena already took care of it.’ I was like, ‘What? Where is he?’ I mean, he’s a big guy. Yeah, I couldn’t see him. But I was like, he’s hard to hide,” she said.

He was shooting at Leavesden, the same place they filmed Barbie, and she asked: “Do you want to come be a merman in Barbie?” and he was like: “Uh, yeah.”

“I was like, surely he’s not gonna agree to it just like that, and he did. He’s so awesome like that,” the actress continued.

The two had worked together previously in The Suicide Squad and so knew one another well.

Cena called it a ‘happy accident’

The story had been partially told by the wrestler in an interview on The Today Show, back in May. The wrestler was on the Today Show to discuss his Fast X show.

However, the conversation quickly moved onto the Barbie movie and the wrestler told Hoda Kotb he’d “kind of pitched himself” to Robbie.

“In an accidental run-in with Margot Robbie, I said, ‘I will pretty much do whatever you guys need ’cause I really enjoy the movie’.”

“And they asked me if I wanted to be a merman. I said ‘yeah, sure’,” he explained, calling the whole thing a “happy accident”.

Barbie will be in cinemas from July 21.