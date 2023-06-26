John Barrowman forced to leave a restaurant after just a few minutes of arrival, according to his fans.

Former Doctor Who actor John Barrowman was ejected just minutes after entering a restaurant.

A member of the staff “kicked” out 56-year old actor Scott Gill without explanation.

John who was best known as Captain Jack Harkness from Torchwood, said that the incident occurred in Tacoma Washington while he attended the Summer Con convention.

He told his 1.4million Instagram followers: “Not a very good impression @mcmenaminsbeer. We were basically escorted out and told politely you can’t eat here. #Tacoma Jb.

“We’re at McMenamins Elks temple… and basically in a polite way, the gentleman guided us out of one restaurant and took us into another and kind of persuaded us not to come in.”

John’s friend also claimed on camera that they “kicked us out”, before the star ended the video: “So Tacoma… not a good recommendation. McMenamins…McNot.”

Following the strange incident, John’s fans came to his defense and claimed that he’d been discriminated against.

One penned: “I’m so sorry that this has happened to you John as you’re a legend on the off camera.”

One said, “I hope the restaurant apologized to both you and Scott.” “Good for You! For Highlighting Their Awful Behavior!”

One person wanted an update about John’s experience, asking: “I think that since you complained on social networks that you had been discriminated by the establishment, you should tell us what has happened afterwards?”

John shared an image of himself with two convention attendees, wearing a tee shirt with the words “Dalek Pride” over it.

John had cancelled his UK Tour in December after saying that the past few years were “extremely hard.”

In summer 2021, it was claimed that the actor “exposed” himself on the set of the BBC Doctor Who spinoff series.

John insisted he had only done so to “entertain” his colleagues and denied it was sexual harassment, but the furore led to him leaving Dancing on Ice.

