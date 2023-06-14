John Amos children: daughter starts questionable GoFundMe

John Amos, America’s favorite TV father is a part of American television that is iconic. Who are John Amos’ children? What is his daughter doing? Source: Getty Images

Have you seen the Show? Good TimesYou know it when you see it John AmosThe show became a phenomenon because of his portrayal as a dedicated and hard-working father. Amos gave the character depth and authenticity, dealing with important issues that African-Americans faced in the 1970s.

John is a man who has mostly avoided the spotlight and controversy. In interviews and on talk shows, John’s infectious personality has made him popular. Meet his kids. He has a daughter who may be facing serious accusations.

John Amos has children.

K.C. Amos Amos, and Shannon Amos. Amos Jr. has in a way followed in the footsteps of his father, as he too is an actor, producer, and director. Social media is ablaze with accusations about John and family. What’s going on? Fans and well wishers are curious.

John Amos’ daughter created a GoFundMe page based on elder abuse claims.

Shannon, actor Michael Douglas’ daughter, raised awareness for and funds to support her father through GoFundMe, surprising many of his fans. Shannon’s GoFundMe page was filled with some very disturbing allegations. Shannon revealed in her post that John was close to death at the ICU of Memphis Hospital.

Shannon stated, “My father had been the victim of elder abuse and financial exploit.” Shannon also revealed that the home of her father was “violated,” and stripped “of anything valuable.” According to ParadeShe claimed that she believed that someone trusted by the family committed the abuse. Although Shannon didn’t share explicit details, she noted that she was working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) and Custer County Sheriff’s Department to dig into the issue.

The fundraiser continued, “Your donation will help cover legal costs and hold the perpetrators accountable.” The campaign also allows us the opportunity to thank John for all he has done for the entertainment industry. The confusion and curiosity of the fans was evident. John’s denial of the allegations caused confusion, which grew after John came out. What’s the truth?

It is not a Statement Sharing with Parade John was told by Belinda Foste that he is doing fine. Please understand, I am grateful for everyone’s concern, but this GoFundMe is neither accurate nor authorized by me. John Amos, thank you.”

