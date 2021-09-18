Joelinton has shorts practically pulled off as Newcastle fans rage at Mike Dean

Newcastle United fans fumed at Mike Dean after Joelinton practically had his shorts pulled down by Raphinha.

When Rodrigo’s cross was aimed at him, the Brazilian gave Leeds United an advantage. He was able to get past Karl Darlow and into the Newcastle goal.

Joelinton was on the break and Joelinton was on the attack. Joelinton took an ingenious move to counter-attack.

Raphinha grabbed Raphinha’s short back to stop his compatriot from running past him.

“Mike Dean’s such a strange ref books Ritchie, then doesn’t book Raphinha about pulling Joelinton’s shorts off,” one fan tweeted.

Another added: “So equally, Mike Dean was incorrect not to caution on the 17th minute for a blatant pull on the shorts of the Newcastle player?”

“Mike Dean is having one of his shockers as well. Three yellow card offences, but he only picks up the Newcastle one. It’s fine to rip off Joelinton’s shorts apparently,” a third fumed.

But another saw the funny side of the incident: “Can we appreciate the stretch factor of Newcastle’s shorts.”

Raphinha’s goal was cancelled out by Allan Saint-Maximin, who had been threatening the Leeds defence all evening.

Illan Meslier was not able to stop his mesmerizing dribbling.

They were the only goals in the game, and the pair shared the spoils.