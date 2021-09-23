Joe Wicks saved by stranger after being stranded at sea due to broken surfboard

Joe Wicks couldn’t believe his luck after he was “saved” by environmental campaigner after his electric surfboard broke down in transit in the middle of the sea.

The 36-year old Body Coach had just celebrated his birthday Tuesday and went to Lulworth in Dorset to try out his new gadget.

Rosie, his wife, and Joe went out to the sea with their surfboards. However, Joe’s board was flooded, so he had no choice but to crawl onto nearby rocks.

Joe waved his arms desperately in the hope of finding help, but there was no support or vessel nearby.

Oly Rush, a Poole plasterer, saw him and spotted him. Oly had been on a boat scouring the coast looking for rubbish.







(Image: OlyRush/BNPS)



Oly and the Clean Jurassic Coast clan heard Joe’s “SOS” cries and kicked the rescue mission into operation.

Joe, who was swimming just a few meters back in the water after his surf board broke, approached the boat and the boat waited to lift him up to the surface.

Rosie, who was trying to get help for her husband had not been there when the rescue occurred.







(Image: OlyRush/BNPS)



Oly, said: “We were out a beach clean on my boat, Sea Rex, with others from Clean Jurassic Coast, when we noticed this guy signalling to us from the rocks.

“As I got closer I said, ‘Hang on, don’t I recognise you? Joe Wicks is your rescuer! It was totally random.

“He had a little jet board he’d been taking from Lulworth to Durdle Door but the engine filled with water.







(Image: OlyRush/BNPS)



“It was his birthday and he was visiting Dorset with his wife.

“He swam up to our boat because we couldn’t get any closer to the rocks and he jumped on board and we took him back to Lulworth. His wife was already gone to help.”

Over on Instagram Joe praised called Oly branding him a real life “hero”.

He added: “I waved to these guys going past and I said, ‘help, SOS!’

“And these guys who are out here cleaning all the rubbish picked me up – so thank you Oly for saving my life.

“Rosie just left me. We are now on our return to Lulworth Cove. The board is having a hard time.”

