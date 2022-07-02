If you’re a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s Shining and/or Ridley Scott’s Blade RunnerJoe Turkel is a name you should recognize. He played key roles in both films, which were hailed many times as cinematic icons. Sadly, it’s been revealed that Turkel has died at the age of 94.

Variety confirmed with a representative that Joe Turkel passed away at the St. John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, California on Monday, a little over two weeks shy of hitting his 95th birthday. The actor also wrote a memoir before his death. The Misery of SuccessThe book is expected to be published in the latter part of this year. Turkel is survived his two sons, his two daughters-in-laws, and his brother David.

Born on July 15, 1927, following his service in World War II, Joe Turkel made his film debut in 1949’s City Across the RiverThe noir film starred Stephen McNally, and Thelma Ratter. Turkel’s other early acting jobs included Angels in Disguise, Detroit Bonnie Parker Story.He also appeared in numerous TV shows including Wyatt Earp: The Legend and Life of Wyatt Earp, Bonanza(Where he made three appearances). The Untouchables, Adam-12 Andy Griffith Show.

The classic horror film is, however, a great choice. ShiningA popular sci-fi movie Blade Runner stand out as Joe Turkel’s most well-known cinematic appearances. In Shining, Turkel played Lloyd, the ghostly bartender (a role Kunal Nayyar might be good for someday) who chatted with Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance during his stay at the Overlook Hotel. It’s worth noting that Turkel is one of only two actors (the other being Phillip Stone) to make three credited appearances in Kubrick’s filmography. They first professionally crossed paths on 1956’s The Killing, and then teamed up again for 1957’s Paths of GloryTurkel once stated that he loved the movie “The Godfather”, which he starred in.

Joe Turkel was then a star in The Big Bang Theory in 1982. Blade RunnerDr. Eldon Tyrell is the Tyrell Corporation’s head and creator of the replicants. Harrison Ford’s Rick Deckard met Tyrell early on in the movie, where he witnessed the Voight-Kampff test being administered. Ironically, Tyrell met his demise at the hands of one of his creations, with Rutger Hauer’s Roy killing the man after he learned that Tyrell would not be able to extend his lifespan. Both Blade Runner ShiningYou can stream the show with an HBO Max subscription.

Other notable credits of Joe Turkel’s worth mentioning include S.W.A.T., Kojak, Fantasy Island, Miami Vice Tales from the Darkside. He made his final film appearance in 1990’s The Dark Side of the MoonHe played the role Paxton Warner in the direct-to-video film, Turkel’s final credit overall was vocally reprising Eldon Tyrell for the 1997 Blade RunnerVideo game

We here at CinemaBlend express our condolences to Joe Turkel’s family and friends during this difficult time.