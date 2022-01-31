Joe Rogan Responses To Covid Vaccine Dust-Up With Neil Young; “Do Better

Joe Rogan admitted today that he doesn’t “always get it right”Podcast and promised to “do better”Spotify is now attempting to stem the growing backlash against the ex-Fear Factor host’s take on Covid-19 vaccines.

The same day that CEO Daniel Ek announced the proliferation of the streaming service’s long-standing platform rules and add content warnings and disclaimers, Rogan took to social media to “address some of the controversy taking place over the past several days”Joni Mitchell and Neil Young have opted to stream their songs from Spotify over his. “misinformation”Information about the importance of vaccines.

Rogan, a self-described Neil Young fan, said that he was actually “very sorry”It was either him or the legendary musicians who felt they needed to leave Spotify. “I most certainly don’t want that,” Rogan declared Sunday. He also acknowledged the fact that many of his podcast episodes are abridged. “not that prepared or fleshed out,”Once-in-a-lifetime description “moron”Rogan thanked his Spotify paymasters of $100 million for their support. “being so supportive during this time and I’m very sorry that this is happening to them.”

Wall Street anxiety over Young’s potential popularity led to a $4 billion market loss for the company.

“If there’s anything that I’ve done that I could do better, it’s having more experts with differing opinions right after I have the controversial ones,” The Joe Rogan Experience host said, noting he agreed with Ek’s disclaimer and content warning plan. “I would most certainly be open to doing that. And I would like to talk to some people who have differing opinions on the podcasts in the future. I do all the scheduling myself and I don’t always get it right.”

Below is the video of Rogan

Rogan, UFC commentator and Spotify were praised for his contrarian take on Covid-19 at the dawn of the pandemic. “Heart of Gold” singer Young.

“Spotify has a responsibility to mitigate the spread of misinformation on its platform, though the company presently has no misinformation policy,’ polio surviver Young wrote to the Swedish company on January 25. “I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Agreeing to the musician’s request with no word on Rogan, Spotify was essentially Neil Young-free by January 28. Mitchell, a Canadian polio survivor who is also a Canadian, stated that she would prefer her music on Spotify than Spotify doing nothing. “irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives.”The “Both Sides Now” singer added: I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”