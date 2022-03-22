Joe Rogan endorses the Deep State ‘We Would Be Beyond F–ed’It is impossible to live without it

Joe Rogan expressed his support for “the deep state” – a conspiracy theory peddled by Donald Trump and his followers that refers to a secret network of career politicians and federal agents – on a Saturday episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

Rogan spoke out in an interview with Mike Baker (ex-CIA officer). “One of the things that the tinfoil-hat brigade likes to talk about is the deep state,”He stated.

“They always like to talk about the deep state. What I was saying is, what if we didn’t have a deep state?”He went on. “Do you know how f–ed we would be if we didn’t have career politicians and career intelligence agencies? People who are there for a long period of time who do understand it.”

Rogan stated that President Joe Biden is an example of the need to have a government with several civil servants who are experienced.

“Listen, I’ve disrespected Joe Biden enough, I don’t think I should do it anymore,”He stated. “I’ve said enough about him being mentally incompetent. He’s just compromised, he’s an old guy. We know, everyone knows, the guy is falling apart.”

Rogan stated that if Biden were the only person in charge, then his administration would be a dictatorship.

“But imagine if he really was the only say in how things run, and how things go? If he really was a dictator,”He made the proposal. “We would be beyond f–ed!”

This is not the first time that the controversial comic-turned-podcaster has promoted conspiracy theories regarding the deep state. He defends former President Trump in a podcast episode in November 2021. It is possible to say, “Look, Trump’s not a perfect guy, but this thing he kept saying about the deep state is 100% real!”

Later, he says, “They were not spending their time trying to make the government work more efficiently and make the country a better place for everyone and prop up the middle class. No. They were trying to regain power, and they got it, with a dead man [Joe Biden].”

Rogan was criticized earlier this year for his promotion of ivermectin for COVID-19 treatment and other unfounded claims regarding the vaccine on his podcast. He also used the N-word several times in episodes. This led to many artists leaving Spotify. The streaming giant signed him a licensing deal worth at most $100 million last year.