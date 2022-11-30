Joe Pesci Sustained “Serious Burns” ‘Home Alone 2’ Filming Memorable Scene

Joe Pesci looks back at the filming experience Lost in New York: Home Alone 2 Recalled getting “serious burns” During one of the most memorable scenes in the holiday film.

“In addition to the expected bumps, bruises, and general pains that you would associate with that particular type of physical humor, I did sustain serious burns to the top of my head during the scene where Harry’s hat is set on fire,” Pesci told People. “I was fortunate enough to have professional stuntmen do the real heavy stunts.”

Fans may recall that Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister runs into criminals Pesci’s Harry and Daniel Stern’s Marv once again but this time in the Big Apple. Kevin plays pranks on the villains to escape. In one particular scene, Kevin’s trap sets Harry’s hat on fire.

It’s been 30 years since the You Are the Only One at Home Pesci was the star of the sequel. When asked if he would return for another installment of the franchise, he wasn’t so sure if the magic could be captured again.

“While you never say never, I think that it would be difficult to replicate not only the success but also the overall innocence of the originals,” He stated. “It’s a different time now; attitudes and priorities have changed in 30 years.”

Last installment You Are the Only One at Home A series of films was released on Disney+ in 2021 and named Home Sweet Home Alone.

Enjoy the unforgettable Home Alone 2 scene below.