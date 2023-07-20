Joe Manganiello divorces Sofia Vergara, but the actress’ $180M television empire is protected by a prenuptial agreement.

SOFIA vergara’s soon to be ex-husband Joe Manganiello has dumped her officially.

Joe, 46 years old, has filed a divorce petition against Sofia, 51. But her fans need not worry – Sofia will be well-protected.

The following is a list of TMZThe actor submitted the documents on Wednesday evening.

According to the official separation date, it was July 2, 2020.

In the court papers, the reasons for divorce are listed as irreconcilable disagreements.

Recent filings have also revealed a prenuptial contract.

Both parties will get to keep the assets that they have acquired over their time together.

It means that the judge’s net worth, which is $180,000,000 will remain unchanged.

There are no children in the relationship, therefore a custody arrangement is not necessary.

Sources have said that Sofia was against becoming a mom, while Joe is in favor of having a kid.

The lawyer’s fees are the responsibility of each party.

The U.S. Sun revealed exclusively that Sofia’s passion for partying played a role in the split between her and Joe.

The True Blood hunk would often stay away from his wife when she went out in Los Angeles, California, for parties or had friends over for “cocktail nights” at their mansion.

Joe, who battled alcohol addiction in his early 20s, “found it challenging to be surrounded by potential temptation.”

Sofia and Joe have experienced a “tricky past couple of years” in their marriage, which “saw them start to drift apart during the COVID pandemic.”

Business associates of Vergara say that she has “effectively been living like a single woman for the last few months.”

The source said: “Sofia and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. The source said: “Sofia and Joe had a good run. They lasted longer than some of her friends suspected.”

“Sofia really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. She lets her hair loose. She’s always been this way. She also hosts little soirées in her home. Joe’s life has been increasingly challenging in recent years.

“He really worried that drinking alcohol again could send him spiraling, so he would always steer clear of temptation.

“Certainly in the past couple of years, she would be out alone as Joe just wanted to avoid issues. He was struggling. Sofia was encouraged to be herself and live her life.

“People around Sofia noted that they were increasingly not together and she was on her own a lot.”

Joe and his ex-wife are getting divorced, according to a friend of The U.S. Sun.

A family friend tells The U.S. Sun that one of the issues which led the couple to drift apart was their very different lifestyle aspirations.

Insider: I don’t believe Joe felt comfortable living in the giant mansions of Los Angeles or at Saint Tropez.

“He saw that stuff for what it was and only let it into his life because it made Sofia happy.

“No way is Joe staying in Beverly Hills now that he’s out of this marriage, and I would not be shocked if he found some modest small town to settle down in.

“He misses the backyard barbecues and friend group he had in the early days of his career, and he tried to recreate that vibe during this marriage, without much success.”

For the last few years, Vergara and Manganiello have been living at a $26m mansion in the ultra-exclusive celebrity enclave of Beverly Park.

It is a far cry from Manganiello’s middle-class upbringing in a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, alongside his younger brother Nick.

