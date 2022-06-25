Joe Manchin mocked for saying he’s ‘alarmed’ Kavanaugh and Gorsuch overturned Roe v Wade

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) who voted in favor of appointing Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch says he’s “alarmed” the two voted in favor of overturning Roe v. WadeRoe v. Wade.

“I trust Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh when they testified under oath that they also believed Roe v. Wade was settled legal precedent and I am alarmed they chose to reject the stability the ruling provided for two generations of Americans,” Manchin tweeted Friday morning.

During the Justices’ Supreme Court nomination hearings, they testified that Roe v. Wade (1973) was an important precedent reaffirmed by Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992). Although neither directly stated their opinions on abortion.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Upon releasing his statement, Senator Manchin was met with backlash by people who felt he was naïve to the Justices’ ideology, with both men identifying as conservative and part of the Republican Party.

Twitter users mocked Manchin’s statement of “alarmed” by tweeting their own versions of being alarmed by information.

In the 6-3 decision, all of Trump’s appointees including Amy Coney Barrett voted in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade alongside other Court conservatives.

The only three Justices that voted against were Justices Elena Kagan, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Echoing Senator Manchin’s concerns, Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) said “This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon.”

The decision released by the Court on Friday has left millions of Americans in shock and scrambling to understand what Dobbs v. Jackson means for the future of people who can get pregnant.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the rankings.