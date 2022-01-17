Joe Gatto reportedly makes light of Divorce, and Impractical Jokers leave during a new Stand-Up appearance

Joe Gatto’s Unexpected exit Starting at Impractical Jokers is one of the top television stories of the year thus far, as fans wonder how The Tenderloins’ truTV show will fair without one of their founding members. We’ve heard from some of the remaining cast about the situation thus far and, now it seems that Joe Gatto reportedly referenced the situation and his divorce briefly during a stand-up appearance.

A comedian recently performed at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center near Davenport. He was asked a question by a fan. US Weekly The attendee inquired about the references and reported that they were made. “How’s life going?”In the middle of the performance. The eyewitness shared the gist of Joe Gatto’s response, which feels pretty on-brand for him:

He was like ‘Pretty fucking fantastic.’

Another fan noted that the comedian was always upbeat and smiling throughout the whole night. The joke was that he referred to his marriage or his exit in the ludicrous moment. Impractical JokersThe entire evening. His dogs were the main focus of most of the content, rather than the headline-making stories surrounding him.

Joe Gatto’s potentially perky demeanor at a stand-up event isn’t all that surprising, especially given what’s known about his Impractical Jokers decision. Gatto stated that he was quitting the show to be able to co-parent his children with his wife of eight years, Bessy. Gatto told fans he’d find other ways of interacting with those that support him outside of the show, which this stand-up show might be an example of.

It’s also worth to note that the star has nothing but support from the rest of The Tenderloins crew, with whom he’s been friends for quite some time. Joe Gatto met James “Murr”Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano in religion class way back in high school in Staten Island, and they’ve been thick as thieves in their friendship and comedic endeavors ever since. It wasn’t surprising to see the Level of support he’s gotten from his friends, even if he’s no longer a part of the show.

Perhaps the best news out of this alleged update is that there doesn’t seem to be A few underlying stories that hasn’t reached the public regarding the situation. If that is true, fans of The Tenderloins and the show can take comfort in the transparency of how the split has been handled without any public drama. That’s the best anyone can hope for in situations like this, even if they’d rather the comic never left the series.

Joe Gatto is still available. Impractical JokersA new season with the rest of the cast is in development. I’m eager to see how that plays out and how the prank show presses on without Gatto and continues to deliver laughs to viewers.