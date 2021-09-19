Joe Biden speech LIVE – President announces agreement with UK to supply NUCLEAR subs to Australia to front-up to China

Joe Biden speech LIVE - President announces agreement with UK to supply NUCLEAR subs to Australia to front-up to China
By Amy Comfi
In
Life StyleNewsUSA

JOINT STATEMENT, PART FIVE

Joe Biden speech LIVE - President announces agreement with UK to supply NUCLEAR subs to Australia to front-up to ChinaThe statement concluded, “Recognizing our deep defense ties, built over decades, today we also embark on further trilateral collaboration under AUKUS to enhance our joint capabilities and interoperability.”

“These initial efforts will focus on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities.”

“The endeavor we launch today will help sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. For more than 70 years, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have worked together, along with other important allies and partners, to protect our shared values and promote security and prosperity.”

“Today, with the formation of AUKUS, we recommit ourselves to this vision.”

Latest News

Previous articleWhat is Queen Elizabeth like behind the scenes?
Next articleDrunk teens launch horrific attack that leaves dad’s jaw ‘hanging from his face’

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder