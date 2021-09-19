Joe Biden speech LIVE – President announces agreement with UK to supply NUCLEAR subs to Australia to front-up to China

JOINT STATEMENT, PART FIVE

The statement concluded, “Recognizing our deep defense ties, built over decades, today we also embark on further trilateral collaboration under AUKUS to enhance our joint capabilities and interoperability.”

“These initial efforts will focus on cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and additional undersea capabilities.”

“The endeavor we launch today will help sustain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. For more than 70 years, Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States have worked together, along with other important allies and partners, to protect our shared values and promote security and prosperity.”

“Today, with the formation of AUKUS, we recommit ourselves to this vision.”