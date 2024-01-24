Joe Biden issues stern warning to Trump after winning New Hampshire primary with write-in votes – MAGA takeover outraged critics!

President Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump after winning the New Hampshire primary

President Joe Biden secured a surprising victory in the New Hampshire Democratic Primary, despite his name not being on the ballot. Longshot Democratic candidates were unable to capitalize on Biden’s absence, as he ultimately triumphed with write-in votes.

Biden’s Historic Victory in New Hampshire

Biden’s win marks the first time a White House incumbent has not appeared on the primary ballot of their party in New Hampshire. His victory can be attributed to an analysis of the initial vote returns by the Associated Press, which tabulated the write-in votes by candidate.

Biden’s Outlook vs. Former President Trump

In response to Trump’s win in the New Hampshire Republican primary, Biden’s campaign released a statement. The statement criticized Trump’s agenda, emphasizing Biden’s commitment to growing the economy for the middle class and protecting the rights of Americans. It concluded with Biden’s clear path to a general election matchup against Trump.

Primary Shakeup and Biden’s Current Activities

There has been a significant shift in the Democratic primary schedule for 2024, with New Hampshire losing its roughly two dozen delegates after being labeled as a pointless primary state. Biden, along with his challengers, has been actively campaigning, with the goal of avoiding any embarrassing defeats. He’s also been addressing various issues, such as the pro-choice initiative and the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

Conclusion

Despite facing challenges, Joe Biden continues to make significant strides in his political journey. His victory in the New Hampshire primary sends a powerful message, setting the stage for his future political endeavors.