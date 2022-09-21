Joe Biden calls Britain the ‘closest friend in the world’ when he meets Liz Truss as the PM.

JOE Biden called Britain America’s “best friend.” “closest ally in the world”as he met for the first-time PM Liz Truss tonight.

Ms Truss, who was cementing the special relationship at UN New York, agreed that the US was an a “steadfast ally”The UK.

1 Joe Biden and Liz Truss meet in New York Credit: AFP

As Biden was about to confront her on her Brexit stance, they braced themselves for awkward behind-closed doors chats.

They were supposed to meet at Downing Street originally when Biden flew into the Queen’s funeral, but it was postponed last minute.

As Putin intensifies his threats against the West, the war in Ukraine will dominate the conversation.

The pair could come to blows over Brexit, as President Biden prepares for a confrontation with Ms Truss about the Northern Ireland Protocol.

If the EU insists on trade controls for goods flowing between Britain, Northern Ireland and Britain, the PM will threaten to end the agreement.

President Biden is pushing for an agreement, even though the peacekeeping Good Friday Agreement might be in jeopardy.

The White House confirmed Tuesday that President Trump would bring up the topic of the conflict with Ms Truss in their bilateral meeting.

Yesterday, Biden also criticized Ms Truss’s economic policies. This was a sign of tension in the relationship.

He tweeted: “I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked. We’re building an economy from the bottom up and middle out.”

A spokesperson for Ms. Truss stated that it was “ludicrous”It was suggested that it was an attack on her.