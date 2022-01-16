Joe Biden accuses America of all its problems ‘Spider-Man’

Joe Biden, played by “Saturday Night Live”James Austin Johnson, cast member, knows who is really to blame for the surge COVID cases, Record-setting inflationThese and other issues are facing Americans: Spider-Man.

This week’s cold opening of the live NBC sketch show featured Johnson’s Biden dodging tough questions from reporters during a press conference. His strategy? Keep it up until the release of the most recent MarvelFilm “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“America, I’m here to tell you there’s one simple thing you can do to make this whole virus go away,”He stated. “Stop seeing ‘Spider-Man.’ “

“Think about it,”He continued. “When did ‘Spider-Man’ come out? December 17th. When did every single person get omicron? The week after December 17th.”

Give it a second. “What about experts who say the real problem is a lack of testing?”Bowen Yang, a reporter, asked the question.

“You want to know if you have COVID?”The president replied. “Look at your hand. Is it holding a ticket that says you recently went to see ‘Spider-Man’? If so, then you have COVID.”

And, according to Johnson’s Biden, Spider-Man isn’t just responsible for omicron.

Inflation? Spider-Man. Democrats’ struggle to pass a voting bill? Spider-Man. The possibility that Russia will invade Ukraine? “I mean, if that doesn’t sound like a job for Spider-Man, then I don’t know what is,” Johnson’s Biden quipped.

Johnson’s Biden then launched into a theory about multiple universes — a key plot point in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”The president laughed when asked about the validity and acclaim from the studio audience.

“Doesn’t that make more sense than whatever the hell our current world is?”

“Saturday Night Live”This week was hosted by “West Side Story”Ariana DeBose, star and musical guest of the Bleachers

