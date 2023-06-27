Joe Bartolozzi has not died, this star will be alive in 2023

After reading posts that claimed the internet celebrity had died, social media users became concerned for Joe Bartolozzi. He is still alive in 2023.

Since the advent of social media sites like Twitter, TikTok and others, people have relied on them to get information. This has led to fake news spreading online.

In the past, Oprah Winfrey and Tom Holland were victims of it. YouTube stars are the latest to join the list.

Joe Bartolozzi’s death hoax explored

The rumors about Joe being dead first started on TikTok where ‘Joe Bartolozzi RIP’ began trending as a hashtag. RIPs started appearing on the site shortly after.

People were quickly alerted to the falsehood and decided to join in. Within seconds, people started flooding Joe’s TikTok comment section with messages about missing him.

He did not wait long to start addressing the crowd, calling them out and expressing his confusion.

It was fake news that quickly became a viral meme, as the actor in question is still alive and well.

The latest on his activities

Joe creates content for TikTok users, YouTube viewers, and others. It appears that the Internet personality decided to jump on the trend, and is now reacting to RIP video created by others.

The internet has not been flooded with such falsehoods before. Joe was not the only one who found it funny and played along.

It is important to note that you should always double-check the online information and report immediately any posts that are misleading.

Reporting posts on the Internet

Please report fake news immediately using one of the methods below.

Follow the below steps to tweet it.

Navigate to the Tweet you’d like to report. To Tweet, tap the Tweet icon. Select Report Tweet.

Reporting on Facebook is as follows:

You can report a post by clicking on it. Tap on the right-hand side of the article. Select Find Support and Report Post. Tap the feedback option which best describes this post’s violation of Community Standards. Click Next. Click here to submit

Follow these steps to report on Instagram:

The three dots at the right-hand side of each post are clickable Select Report

You can report a TikTok incident by following the steps listed below.