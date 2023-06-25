Joe and Transformers crossover could give us... Human Autobots? A G.I. Joe and Transformers crossover could give us... human Autobots

A one-and done foe, with a familiar face, appeared in 1986 during the third “Transformers’ season” and caused chaos. The mysterious Old Snake (the former leader of the terrorist group) used an advanced technology in Season 3, Episode 23 “Only Human” to put Rodimus and his friends into human synthoid body. After a few seconds, they reverted to their robot form and sent the bad guy on his way. It’s exciting that this cameo from the villain was “G.I. Joe, the Cobra Commander. He even struggled to finish his war cry “COBRA!” Before almost coughing out a lung, Joe’s Cobra commander struggled to finish the episode with his war cry “COBRA!”

This is where it’s possible that the two worlds will collide in this eagerly awaited installment. It’s not impossible, let’s face it. The fact that the Earth has been on the verge of being consumed by or cracked open, the idea of some Transformers taking on a smaller and fleshier form would be an intriguing issue when the crossover occurs. It’s important that the character chosen is able to survive the test and provide a little star power when “Transformers/G.I. Joe” will be released.