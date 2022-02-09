Joe Alwyn Says He’s ‘Happy in a Monogamous Relationship’ With Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn was promoting Hulu’s “Conversations with Friends,” which premieres in May.

Based on the Sally Rooney novel, it focuses on a college student having an affair with a married actor.

Alwyn said an open relationship “seems exhausting.”

Joe Alwyn has said he is “happy in a monogamous relationship” with Taylor Swift while promoting



Hulu



‘s “Conversations with Friends.”

The Hulu series, based on the Sally Rooney novel, follows college student Frances (played by Alison Oliver) as she embarks on an affair with an actor in a relationship (played by Alwyn).

During a media presentation at CTAM (Cable and Television Association for Marketing) for “Conversations with Friends,” Alwyn discussed the possibility of being in an open relationship.

“I think people can do what they want and makes them happy. I’m obviously happy in a monogamous relationship,” Alwyn said, adding that an open relationship “seems exhausting.”

“But I think one of the interesting things about Sally’s writings and what she explores is happiness, love, desire, and intimacy outside of those constructs that we create for ourselves, whether that’s friendships or families or relationships.”

“So I think as a conversation it’s endlessly fascinating, and one of the reasons why people love her books, and our refusal to — without giving things away — tie things up at the end of her stories in a neat bow. It’s just constantly thought-provoking.”





Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn arrive at Zuma on October 06, 2019 in New York City.



Jackson Lee/GC Images







Alwyn stars alongside Jemima Kirke who said: “Because of the nature of an open relationship, it’s just a lot of talking. You have to do so much talking with your spouse or whatever, maybe on a weekly basis about what’s OK and what’s not OK, then reestablishing grey areas. It’s just exhausting, at least for me it would be.”

Alwyn has been in a relationship with Taylor Swift for five years and won a Grammy Award last year when he collaborated with Swift on her album “Folklore.”

Under the pseudonym William Bowery, Alwyn cowrote “Exile” and “Betty.” He was later added as a coproducer on six tracks: “Exile,” “My Tears Ricochet,” “August,” “This Is Me Trying,” “Illicit Affairs,” and “Betty.”

“There’s been a lot of discussion about William Bowery and his identity ’cause it’s not a real person,” Swift revealed during the “Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions” documentary. “William Bowery is Joe.”