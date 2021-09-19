Jiu-jitsu world champion, 16, body slams grown man after ear was “bitten” in public

A 16-year-old martial arts world champion handed out a painful lesson to a grown man who bit his ear and threatened to stab him.

Footage captured in Guisborough, North Yorkshire, shows the unknown man screaming at a teenager sat on a bench and threatening to “stab him down the alley”.

The young man he threatened to kill was actually a Brazilian Jiu-jitsu specialist whose survival instincts kicked into high gear as soon as the threat was made.

Alex Williams was able to throw the man into the air, floor him and then send him to his knees.







The teenager, from Redcar, told Teesside Live : “As he got closer to me I saw an opportunity to defend myself and fight back, so I took it.

“When the fight or flight kicks in you’ve got to choose one or the other and I chose to fight back and I was focused.

“Obviously I was worried in case he had a knife on him because he has threatened to stab me but in situations like that it’s about surviving and I was thankfully ready for him.

“Because I had practiced it many times, the move came easily to me because I was seated.

“My main aim was to de-escalate the situation safely.”

Footage of the attack was posted on social media by his coach Alex Enlund, and has been viewed more than a million times.

Alex wasn’t able to get away with his injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment for an ear infection, which he believes was caused by him being bitten.

“There was blood everywhere and I realised he had bitten a chunk out of my ear,” He said.













“I went to hospital to get it cleaned and I’ve got six stitches in it now.”

Enlund was proud of his student’s response to being threatened and encouraged parents to recommend combat sports to their children.

“Fully grown man tried to attack 16-year-old multiple time junior world champion in BJJ,” Enlund shared the video with us.

“Alex shows composure, restraint and courage to handle this situation. Get your kid into martial arts and combat sports – it’s unlikely they will become the bully due to the humility learned on mats.”