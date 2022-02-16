Jimmy Kimmel Remembers Ghostbusters Director Ivan Reitman With Sweet Photo Of His Boy Dressed As Venkman For Halloween

The film community continues to mourn the loss of filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who helmed beloved movies like Ghostbusters and Stripes. Since Reitman’s death at the age of 75 this past weeked, many in Hollywood have taken to social media to memorialize in their own way. Talk show host and pop culture junkie Jimmy Kimmel is one of the latest to honor the iconic director. And he did so by posting a sweet photo of his son dressed as Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman for Halloween.

Though the original Ghostbusters films were released decades ago, the franchise has more than endured, as evidenced by the fact that a new installment was released just last November. The paranormal film property, however, has also managed to stay around because fans like Jimmy Kimmel have been sharing it with newer generations. The series is truly timeless, a notion that Kimmel sweetly expressed in the caption of his Instagram post:

may the great #IvanReitman rest in peace – as long as little boys believe in ghosts, your work will never be forgotten.

Very few franchises have that kind of staying power, so it’s incredibly satisfying whenever younger people indulge in the Ghostbusters fandom. Believe me when I say that Jimmy Kimmel’s son, Billy, is far from the only youngster to don a jumpsuit and Proton Pack ahead of trick-or-treating. (Even the kids on Stranger Things did it , though that show does take place in the ‘80s.) You can check out the sweet photo down below:

The tributes to Ivan Reitman have been really great to see though, as a Ghostbusters fan, I’d be lying if I said the ones related to that film franchise didn’t hit me the hardest. Series alums like Ernie Hudson and Carrie Coon have shared sweet thoughts on their former collaborator. Reitman’s son, Afterlife director Jason Reitman, also posted a sentimental tribute to his dad , which included a nice throwback photo. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker, who previously opened up about working with his father, thanked fans for their kind words and encouraged them to keep revisiting his father’s body of work.

That impressive filmography also includes the classic ‘90s comedy Kindergarten Cop, which stars Arnold Schwarzenegger. Like so many others, the actor issued a statement , in which he praised the director, with whom he also worked on Twins and Junior. Schwarzenegger also thanked the man for “taking a chance” on him years ago. And to top it all off, he lovingly referred to his former director as a “mensch.”

Ivan Reitman’s body of work will truly stand the test of time, as his various stories have managed to make audiences laugh, cry, gasp, cheer and think. His passing is indeed a tremendous loss, but it’s good to know that so many people, both young and old, will continue to be impacted by his work for years to come in one form or another.

We here at CinemaBlend continue to extend our thoughts to the family and loved ones of Ivan Reitman.