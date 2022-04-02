Jimmy Kimmel Live April Fools Day – The Jimmys Swap places

Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon have had to deal with similar names hosting shows.

Now the late-night hosts have teamed up for an epic April Fool’s prank that will see Kimmel hosting The Tonight ShowFallon hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel will be in New York hosting the NBC show and Fallon will be in Hollywood hosting the ABC show – a surprise to both the in-studio audiences and viewers watching at home.

Other surprises are expected, while the Red Hot Chili Peppers, whose new album, Unlimited Love – the band’s first with guitarist John Frusciante in 16 years – is out today, are the musical guests on both shows.

Tonight’s host swap builds on the guest switcheroo Fallon and Kimmel pulled off last November when Will Ferrell showed up in Reynolds’ stead on Jimmy Kimmel Live! while Ryan Reynolds took Ferrell’s slot on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

It highlights the camaraderie between the late-night hosts, who historically have enjoyed the same level of friendship (see the battle between Jay Leno and David Letterman and Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien).

Kimmel made a joke about his late-night battles by making pizza over last year. The comedian slammed the former SNL star for his attempt to make his own pizza, declaring Fallon’s use of a rolling “outrageous”.

The pair have been in their own ratings battle for the last year or two with Kimmel coming out on top last season for the first time in his show’s history. Both are trailing Stephen Colbert’s Late Show