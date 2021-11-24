Jimmy Kimmel Does Not Want to Be on MyPillow Guy’s TV Show, He’s “Dying to See” Their ‘Fake Jimmy. (Video)

Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday he has decided to refuse MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s request the late-night host appear on Lindell’s online channel during its 96-hour long “Thanks-A-Thon”This week.

It’s not because he doesn’t want to “ Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving” (because he totally does), it’s actually a choice he made after Lindell said he’d get a “Fake Jimmy” to play him if he didn’t commit to calling into Lindell TV. Kimmel’s approach is the same, you know. James Adomian is the MyPillow Guy regularly “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“I mentioned last night, Mike Lindell invited me to call into his delusia-palooza this weekend, which, honestly, I would enjoy doing,”Kimmel spoke on Tuesday’s late-night ABC show. “I would probably let him come over for Thanksgiving dinner. He goes on and on about the election, my father tells us about his knee surgery. I think they could cancel each other out. But my wife isn’t as excited about me getting on a Zoom with a bunch of conspiracy theorists over Thanksgiving as I am. So now, Mike may be forced to do this.”

Kimmel then edited footage of Lindell speaking during a segment on Lindell TV. “We could actually try to get a Jimmy — you know, he’s got a fake Mike on his show. I would really like to get a fake Jimmy. I’d like to surprise him with something.”

Lindell loved his own idea so much he added: “You know what, if he doesn’t commit, OK, if he doesn’t commit, I think we should look into that. I really do.”

Kimmel made it clear that Lindell TV was not for him by uttering those words.

“All right, well now I’m not going to commit because I’m dying to see who the fake Jimmy is going to be,”Kimmel shared his thoughts with his audience. “That will be fun, right? What are they going to come up with?”

Kimmel further criticized Lindell and his online channel by showing footage of an avid Trump supporter flying across the country to obtain state attorney generals’ signatures on his election lawsuit. He is also trying to call in to his own show from his airplane, and encountering some technical difficulties.

“It’s hard to believe that this website isn’t catching on with the masses,” Kimmel joked, adding “Even the Wi-Fi is conspiring against him now.

Watch Kimmel’s full Tuesday “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” monologue above.