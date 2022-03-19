Jim Bob Duggar’s sister opened up about the lies she was told, then deleted The Post

There are many Duggars who are in the spotlight. While we hear a lot about Jim Bob Duggar, his wife Michelle, their 19 children, spouses, and grandchildren, it is not uncommon for extended Duggar family members to occasionally make an appearance in the limelight. This includes Cousin Amy Duggar King, her mother Deanna and the sister of Jim Bob Duggar. Recently, the TV personality’s sibling opened up about the “completely”She was then told a different story about the family and she deleted the post.

The original post referred to the 19 Kids and CountingFamily on blast, but Deanna was vague about the specifics of what she had been lied about before seeing “the truth”On a local news station. The post was deleted after she changed her mind, but people still found the original text. On Instagram, Deanna had noted:

I was told an entirely different story about a family member. I found out the truth through my local news. It’s so sad!!

While it’s unclear if Deanna Duggar was referring to information related to Josh’s trial and subsequent guilty verdict, her brother’s failed run for office or any of the other Duggar legal stuff that has been rolling around, the “family member”This, along with the fact that the story would have been picked up by the local media made it clear that she was writing about the TLC clan. The image was later republished by her on Instagram Clarified her point a bit more by writing in the comments.

I have another thing to say! My original post was not taken down by anyone! It really seemed like it was deleted! In April, I will have comments! I just wanted to let you know that I’m not an IBLP member and that no one is telling my what to do. Yes, I was contracted with the network. I signed a NDA. Even my Mother had to sign one! We could opt out of the contract! My precious nieces are my best friends!

This wouldn’t be the first time outside members of the Duggar family have spoken their minds. In fact, Deanna’s daughter Amy Duggar King has been among the more outspoken of the Duggars in relation to personal matters, even commenting after Jana Duggar’s misdemeanor snafu . Amy Duggar King also suggested this. Signed an NDAHer mother seems to confirm that this was part of an overall TLC deal.

In fact, Deanna herself noted she’s usually more vocal “on Facebook”She said that she had only modified the Instagram post to reflect her feelings. “decided to make it positive!”She thought she was the one who had it. “freedom”You can do this on Instagram. (Which she does, but it’s also a popular platform, so I’m not surprised people noticed.)

While Jim Bob and Deanna grew up together – reportedly Living in a log cabin homeAs children! – the two don’t live the same lifestyles any longer. Jim Bob is well-known for his strict rules regarding modesty and more. Deanna and Amy Duggar King, on the other hand, are less strict about their beliefs and rules. (Honestly, even some of Jim Bob Duggar’s girls are distancing themselves from his fashion requirements at this point.)

Amy Duggar King has also spoken out previously about her distancing from the larger clan. This tie in with the comments she made to her mother. She said that they “doing things different”And that she is “happy for everybody.”We’ll just have to wait and see what her mother writes about.