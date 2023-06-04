Jim Bob Duggar and Michele Duggar reportedly take leadership role amid new Docs revelations

Amazon Prime’s docuseries: The truth and lies revealed Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets Continue to attract attention. The luster surrounding Jim Bob Duggar, and Michelle Duggar is fading and becoming tarnished with every new detail.

InTouch MagazineJim and Bobye Holt said in their Amazon Prime documentary that the Duggars’ heads have moved into the Institute of Basic Life Principles to replace Bill Gothard.

The reason Mr. Gothard is no longer in the room [IBLP]Bobye Holt said to one of the producers that Jim Bob, and Michelle, are his new replacements. “They have encouraged people to relocate to Arkansas [as well]The cult-move is complete.”

The couple claims that the Duggars “are trying to emulate Bill Gothard,” in their new role as leaders of this controversial group. Gothard, who was removed as the head of IBLP, in 2014, after several women made allegations against him for “grooming”, sexual harassment and even rape. They posted details on RecoveringGrace.org.

Recovering Grace is a website that allows people to post their experiences of abuse. [Advanced Training Institute] Ex-member Chad Harris explains. The momentum to take Bill Gothard down for sexual harassment was born there.

Jinger Duggar compared Gothard to her brother Josh Duggar who is currently in jail on charges of child pornography. This was reinforced by the docuseries, which drew parallels between both men.

Tia Leaves in the film says: “You see, there’s a parallel here between Bill Gothard and Josh Duggar, both of whom abuse girls.” Others also give their opinions. “Abuse appears in all that [IBLP] touches.”

Jim Bob and Michelle released a joint statement in response to the documentary, dismissing the allegations as “sensationalized”, and using their faith to protect themselves. The recent “documentary” that talked about our family was sad, because we saw the media and people with bad intentions harming those we loved. The couple said that their family, like other families, has also experienced joys and sorrows in life. It’s just been done very publicly. This ‘documentary,’ portrays many things in an offensive and sensationalized manner because that is the current direction of entertainment.

The documentary will not change the minds of those who have a negative view of the Duggar family. It’s not necessary to make a documentary in order for the negative aspects of the Duggar family to be revealed.