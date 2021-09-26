Jill Duggar packs on the PDA with husband Derick during date night after she was accused of ‘racism’

JILL Duggar packed on the public display of affection with her husband Derick Dillard during their date night after she was accused of “racism” by fans.

Jill, 30, and Derick, 32, shared their “Date Night” at Applebees in an Instagram video.

The couple had taken their two sons – Israel, six, and Samuel, four – with them on the romantic trip.

In the clip, the two locked lips before Jill shared her meal with him.

Towards the end of the clip, Derick also planted a kiss on his wife’s cheek while she was sipping her drink.

As the preview concluded, the group headed back home during a night drive.

The Counting On alum captioned the short vid: “Fun fact: music artist Walker Hayes helped Derick on his proposal to me by putting our love story to song & performing it on the Bentonville Square.”

The Fancy Like song by Walker was playing during the vid.

Back in August, Jill deviated from her parents Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict conservative rules by sharing a passionate kiss with Derick while they were on vacation.

Jill has not been shy about breaking family rules after she abandoned the reality show back in 2017.

The former TV personality has been married to Derick since 2014.

IT STARTED WITH SEAWEED

In a YouTube video from their channel, the reality star was sitting in the car next to David when she held up a huge pack of seaweed they had bought.

The TV star said: “I love seaweed. Derick is pretty much Asian at heart after living in Nepal.”

Derick had lived in Nepal for several years doing mission work while Jill visited him there back in 2013.

She continued: “We literally got rice and seaweed and a few other things from Costco.

“Like the little microwaveable rice things for easy travel in the hotels on the way home or whatever.”

THE COMMENTS

The TV personality’s critics accused her of having “racial biases” after she posted the video.

One critic wrote: “Racists who don’t recognize their racial biases. ‘LOL. Some Asian people eat this. And my HuBbY eats this. He’s Asian at heart. Lolololol.'”

Another person added: “Asian at heart is SUCH a generalization, seeing as Asia consists of so many different countries and cultures.

“This is like saying ‘I’m Spanish at heart because I love bean burritos and hard shell tacos.'”

A third critic commented: “Microwaveable rice is SO Asian you guys. That’s so dumb and tone-deaf.”

