Jill Duggar Crushes On Her Own Husband All Over Social Media

Former 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On star Jill Duggar Dillard snapped some new photos of her husband Derick Dillard. Then, she took to social media to share them with her nearly two million followers, gushing over her husband’s good looks.

On Instagram on Wednesday, Jill shared an update about her family of four. Counting On fans may know that Jill and her husband Derick have two young sons, Israel and Samuel. Jill Dillard Instagram She reveals that Israel has a new idea.

She writes, “Derick ran cross country in school and yesterday Israel got a chance to run in his first mini cross country meet.”

Then, reflecting on the similarities between a photo of Derick and Israel and a photo of Derick and his late father, she adds, “We didn’t even mean to replicate pic 5 in pic 4 (swipe to see), but when we got home we realized this pic of Derick with his late dad was nearly identical to the pic we’d taken…and even on the exact same day 19 years ago!!”

Jill continues, sharing more details about their day. She writes, “Mima @cldilla got to relive her hours of waiting on the field in the heat as we waited for the race to start and reminisced of Derick’s cross country days. We celebrated with @chickfila for spirit night after the race then both boys fell fast asleep.”

As we reported, Jill also took up running recently. It seems like everyone in the Dillard family is getting more active. Jill posted several photos of Derick Dillard in her post. In her caption, Jill used #HotDad as a description of her husband.

Derick proudly coaches Israel as he runs his first race. He seems completely into his coaching role. Fans are thrilled to see the bond between father and son over their shared love of running. And they’re glad to know that Jill and Derick’s marriage is still so strong.

Overall, fans are loving the new post from Jill and appreciate the update about her little family.