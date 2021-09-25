Jill Duggar accused of ‘racism’ for saying husband Derick Dillard is ‘Asian at heart’ because he eats rice and seaweed

JILL Duggar has been accused of racism for claiming her husband Derick Dillard is “Asian at heart” because he eats rice and seaweed.

30-year-old Counting On alum Jill Duggar made the controversial comments as she recounted what Derick bought at Costco.

5 Jill Duggar was branded racist for saying Derick is ‘Asian at heart’ because he eats rice and seaweed

5 He lived in Nepal for several years while doing mission work (seen there in 2013)

In a video shared on their YouTube channel, Jill sat in the car next to David and held up a huge pack of seaweed they had bought.

“I love seaweed. Derick is pretty much Asian at heart after living in Nepal,” The reality star stated.

Derick was a missionary in Nepal for many years and Jill visited him there in 2013.

She continued: “We literally bought rice and seaweed, and a few other items from Costco.

“Like the little microwaveable rice things for easy travel in the hotels on the way home or whatever.”

After a road trip along the Oregon Trail, Jill, Derick, and their sons Israel (six years old) and Samuel (fourth year respectively), were back home.

The reality star’s critics accused her of having “racial biases” after she posted the video.

One wrote: “Racists who don’t recognize their racial biases. ‘LOL. Some Asian people eat this. And my HuBbY eats this. He’s Asian at heart. Lolololol.'”

Another added: “Asian at heart is SUCH a generalization, seeing as Asia consists of so many different countries and cultures.

“This is like saying ‘I’m Spanish at heart because I love bean burritos and hard shell tacos.'”

A third sarcastically commented: “Microwaveable rice is SO Asian you guys. That’s so dumb and tone-deaf.”

Last month, Jill deviated from her parents Jim Bob and Michelle’s strict rules by sharing a passionate kiss with Derick while on vacation.

FLOUTING FAMILY RULES

Jill – who previously revealed they use “sex games” in the bedroom – passionately kissed Derick on the beach in Oregon.

She captioned the intimate post: “Glad to have some time to get away from some of the more stressful things of life lately!”

Earlier this year, they talked about their sex life on their YouTube channel.

In one clip, Derek asked his young sons: “Do you know how you got born? We had a date and then you started growing inside of mommy’s tummy.”

Jill added: “We had a bunch of dates.”

Derek then commented: “We did have four dates in one day I think… that one time.”

Speaking to the camera, Jill commented: “We have a good sex life.”

GETTING CANDID

Despite growing up in a strict religious household, Jill has been open about her love life with Derick.

“In that [YouTube] video. we definitely wanted to address our sex life and things that have helped us to prioritize like different games or questionnaires or date ideas,” she told Us Weekly.

“Stuff like that helps to put the spark back in there in the stress of life, especially during Covid when you’re stuck at home and all that you can still keep the fire alive and you really need to.”

Derick then cut in to say that “sex and intimacy and finances are the biggest reasons for divorce” so they had to be “proactive.”

Meanwhile, Jill recently liked a crude social media post about the best way to have sex after children.

5 Jill filmed Derick eating a piece of seaweed while driving

5 They bought microwaveable rice and seaweed from Costco

5 They share sons Israel and Samuel

Jill Duggar defies dad Jim Bob’s rules and buys spooky Halloween decorations after family BANS wicked holiday