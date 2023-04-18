Jewish singer Michoel Schnitzler passed away from a ‘massive’ heart attack

Renowned Jewish singer Michoel Schnitzler has passed away aged 62 and many of his followers are taking to Twitter to mourn his loss.

The death of their favorite singer or artist is heartbreaking for fans who’ve been following their work for a long time. Fans of Michoel are grieving his loss on Twitter lately after the singer passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023.

The singer breathed his last in New York after returning from Israel, where he spent the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Michoel Schnitzler passed away after a heart attack

Hamodia.com reports that the singer who was 62 years old, suffered a massive heart attack on April 14. The Hatzalah paramedics arrived at the scene but were unsuccessful in saving his life.

For the unversed, Hatzalah is one of the Jewish volunteer emergency medical service organizations that operate in areas where Jewish communities reside around the world. It was started by Rabbi Hershel Weber.

Hundreds attended the legendary singer’s burial following his death.

Reb Michoel was a well-known name in the Jewish community. He had a following of 18,000 on Instagram. The singer not only shared videos of him singing with fans but also shared life lessons on his Instagram.

In many of his videos on the platform, the singer was accompanied by Eliyahu Weber, a fellow Jew and the founder of Weber Media.

The last video on Michoel’s account was posted seven days ago and also featured Eliyahu. The duo talked about the message of Passover in the video.

Reb Michoel was born in California

For the unversed, Reb is the Jewish title equivalent to ‘sir’ in English.

Reb Michoel was born in California. His father Reb Meshulam Zusha Schnitzler also died young.

In his 35-year career, Michoel released 15 albums and over 150 songs. Israel Nation News notes that he performed at over 4,200 weddings.

Some of his most popular songs are Adoni Hamelech, Unity for Justice, Val Ich Dank, Tov Lehodos, and Punim Chadushes among others.

