JetBlue passenger tried to storm plane cockpit after he ‘couldn’t get service on phone’

A man had to be detained on a flight from Boston to San Juan, Puerto Rico, after allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and trying to storm the cockpit, the FBI have said.

Khalil Al Dahr was furious after a call he attempted to make to San Juan failed due to insufficient service.

A flight attendant told the FBI that El Dahr “became angry about the call’s unsuccess”, the Daily Mail reports.

After creating chaos, the flight attendant told the FBI that El Dahr was threatening to kill him. Crew members managed to calm him down and get him in his seat. The pilot then opened the cockpit door, addressing the disturbance.







(Image: Getty Images/iStockphoto)



That is when El Dahr rushed towards the flight deck and grabbed a flight attendant from the collar and tie, with the air steward at one point unable to breathe, NBC Boston reports.

He then kicked the flight attendant in the chest, according to Special Agent William Lopez’s affidavit.

El Dahr shouted in Arabic, Spanish and dare sky marshals not to shoot him during the struggle.

Seven crew members eventually managed to restrain him using flexi cuffs. A tie, and a belt. This prevented him from entering the cockpit. He was then placed in a seat behind the plane.

According to the FBI the plane successfully landed in San Juan. Law enforcement then took control of the incident.

El Dahr is now facing felony charges for interfering in the flight crew’s operations.