In the 1990s, GLADIATORS heartthrobs became instant fixtures in bedroom walls across the nation as they displayed their stunning physiques while wearing barely-there Lycra.

They were envied by many, and they looked fitter than ever. But they didn’t have the confidence you might think.

Diane Youdale, aka Jet, revealed the girls were often "s**t-scared' before heading out into the arena to take on the contenders.

Diane, 53: “We just were very nervous. To run into that arena,… I had done lots of somersaults. Because I wasn’t a Bodybuilder.

Then they won’t be able to see you do your bum-wobble. [laughs]. There’s no hiding in just two pieces of Lycra. So I have my own mental system in place.”

Diane was able to maintain her competitive spirit by moving constantly.

She said: “It brought me back to the days when I was a gymnast, a performer, a choreographer and a dancer. You keep moving. It’s important to stay focused and in your comfort zone so that you can be at your very best. This means maintaining a certain level of focus, and being the athlete you are despite your unfamiliar surroundings.

Diane, who was 26 at the time of her famous exit from Gladiators due to a serious neck injury sustained while fighting a competitor on the Pyramid, quit after four and a half years.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an emergency ambulance when she landed on top of her head while playing a game live at the former Wembley Stadium. Her spinal cord had been compressed.

She recovered fully, but she was afraid of the risks associated with returning to her TV show.

“I would not recognize myself if I sold out for money, fame and to be on a stage. I was willing to adapt a wheelchair for the show.

It’s not a hobby, it’s work.

They looked at how high the fall was. “If you swing from the ring while a body is around you, and both of you come down because you have won the fight, but they land on you, it will cause you to be exhausted and at worst you may pop a pipe, or worse, your spine and neck.”

Diane paid tribute this year to a new group of Gladiators, and to those who have signed up to take on the legendary games.

“I have heard that they are being brave,” said she. The original events will be brought back in four to five instances, such as Hang Tough with its 15ft fall. Pyramid is also returning and Power Ball. “I don’t have enough knowledge about health and safety to know how they will tackle it.”

The show has already suffered two victims, as two Gladiators were forced to withdraw due to injuries.

Comet, whose real name is Ella-Mae Rayner, was dubbed the ‘new’ Jet prior to her accident.

Ella Mae has undergone an operation for her broken foot.

While Sabre, aka Sheli McCoy, tore her hamstring.

Diane, despite some unfortunate setbacks in the beginning, is confident that the Pedigree and athleticism displayed by the Gladiators of today – including Olympians as well professional athletes – will be superior to the show’s original version.

She is certain that everyone will do their best to ensure the success of this show on BBC.

She stated: “The preparation that they will do today for them to go in the arena and be sharp, strong and brilliant I hope it’ll be on point because I’m excited to see.”

