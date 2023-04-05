Jessie J shared a video of her Baby Boy moving about in her Belly

Jessie J. is currently pregnant. As PEOPLE Notably, Jessie shared via social media an update about her pregnancy. Jessie uploaded a video showing her baby son moving in her belly to her Instagram Story.

Jessie appears to be wearing grey sweatpants, as she shows off her bump. She clearly had an active moment with her little one, and you could see that her belly went up and down as she moved to the right and left. The clip was set to Queen’s “Don’t Stop Me Now”, which she said was the perfect accompaniment for her little one’s movements. Jessie shared another video on her Instagram Story later that she took in her hotel bedroom. She shared some of her issues with her husband while she lay down, including the Meniere’s attack (a condition which can cause pressure and hearing loss), and cramps in her legs. She was able, however, to get up and go through a transformation so she could be ready for the performance that night.

Jessie’s new videos were made a few weeks ago, just after Mother’s Day was celebrated in the United Kingdom. On social media, she shared an ultrasound picture of her baby and a touching caption about being a mom to mark the occasion. It was captioned “You. I am grateful that you came to see me. You have shown trust in my ability to protect you. Thanks for giving me this amazing experience. It was the greatest gift I have ever received. Her words were complete with, “I love and cherish you so much it’s unbelievable that this is true.” I’m yours forever my son. You are my son and I can’t wait to see you. This smile is real in life.

Jessie, who is currently pregnant with Chanan Safir Kolman, announced her pregnancy in January. The news was shared on Instagram by Jessie, who posted a video set to “Sunflower”, which included a positive pregnancy check and several photos of her bump. The caption she posted read, “I am so happy, and terrified, to finally share it.” Jessie revealed that she had been pregnant one month following that announcement. She captioned a video of herself getting ready for the BRIT Awards by writing, “Since I wrote this song every time I play it or sing it he moves like crazy…so I think this song is the one. Oh yeah…I’m having a boy. And I promise I am wearing underwear.”