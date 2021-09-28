Jessica Simpson Sparks Safety Concern With Buried Sand Beach Snap

Jessica Simpson has sparked a wave of concern over a buried sand beach snap as she and her children hit up local shores. The 41-year-old fashion mogul and mom of three is fresh from a fun photo featuring kids Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie Mae – calling her brood “Beach buds,” the blonde reminded her Instagram followers of her motherhood role, but fans seeing the image seem to be questioning her parenting skills.

Simpson, who sparked drowning fears last year as 9-year-old Maxwell rocked a fishtail bikini from a pool, was told her choice of children’s activities is unsafe. Check out the below explanation.

Jessica Simpson Makes the Beach Fun!

Scroll to see the photo. Simpson regularly makes headlines for featuring her kids on Instagram – all three are shared with former NFL player husband Eric Johnson. Jessica Simpson Style founder decided not to appear in her snap. Instead she focused on her munchkins and showed all three of them on the beach, with 2019-born Birdie mae impressively covered up in sand.

Ace, Maxwell, and Maxwell were seen on the left in multicolored swim trunks. Maxwell was crouching on the right, while Ace lay down in gray clothes. Birdie Mae was meanwhile only able to see her head.

See The Photo Below

The comments section seemingly has beef with Jessica Simpson. A reply gaining likes shaded the Dukes of Hazzard star, reading:

“Kids die when parents think it’s a great idea to do stupid things like burying their children. It’s not amusing in any way!”

A little less aggressive, but still questioning the setup, was a fan writing:

“They are precious.Please be careful!Someone child I know .Actually lost their life that way.” The user added: I” am a mom of 4 young adults.I have made them aware of the hidden dangers.Not meant to be critism at all.It just tugged at my soul.When I saw this.Much love to you and your family.I was honored to have seen you perform in person yrs ago.”

A further fan here jumped in saying they were about to express the “same” warning as they said: “Many deadly accidents every year in the coast of France with kids or even adults in buried in the sand like this.”

Unforunately, for Simpson, it wasn’t just the odd isolated remark. “Please please don’t do this…it is VERY dangerous,” One fan shared their thoughts with Simpson. “Plz don’t do that. The sand can cave in,” Another fan also chimed in.

Others focused on the adorable children, Birdie Mae getting many compliments. Simpson appears to not have addressed the backlash.