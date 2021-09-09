Jessica Chastain And Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo Marriage Truth Revealed!

Her starring roles in movies like “The Last Ship” are thanks to her. The HelpAnd Molly’s Game. Jessica Chastain has become one of Hollywood’s most prominent leading ladies over the last decade. While she is captivating on-screen, her private life tends to be quiet, especially when it concerns her love life. Next year will mark one decade since she became involved with Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo—a descendant of Italian nobility. Learn more about Jessica Chastain’s husband and see what few clues she’s offered about their longtime relationship.

Jessica Chastain’s Husband Is Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo

Chastain began dating Passi de Preposulo in 2012. Chastain claims that they met in Paris on the same day she received her first Academy Award nomination. “It’s probably the best day I’ve ever had,” She revealed the following: Live with Kelly and Ryan. “I was invited to a fashion show and I got nominated for The Help. So, it was like the beginning of my career and then I met my future husband. Who knew?”

After spending time with Passi de Preposulo the couple tied their knot in June 2017. Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and other guests attended the intimate outdoor event in Treviso (Italy).

Chastain never intended to marry, but she explained her decision in an interview with The Associated Press Wall Street Journal. “He knew that marriage wasn’t something I was interested in,” She spoke. “And then as we got to know each other, the idea of marriage shifted for me. There are some things worth celebrating—and he’s worth celebrating.”

By the following year, they welcomed their first child—daughter Giulietta—into the world via surrogate.

Chastain was accompanied by a second child in March 2020. The details of the new addition to the family are not available, as is Chastain’s character.

He’s A Member Of An Italian Noble Family

Passi de Preposulo (the descendant of) Aristocratic Italian family that dates back 973. To give you a clue as to how venerated his clan is, one notable member in the family tree is the late Luca Passi (1789-1866), an Italian priest and founder of the Teaching Sisters of Saint Dorothy; he was beatified—or deemed Blessed by the Roman Catholic Church—in 2013.

The Italian government has stopped recognizing royal titles such as count and countess. The Passi de Preposulos, however, retain a certain status in their country. The couple married at the family’s stunning 17th-century estate, Villa Tiepolo Passi. It is currently a tourist attraction and produces its own Prosecco.

“I love [Luca’s] connection to history and his passion for Italy,” Chastain said the Daily Telegraph. “I find that so inspiring.”

She also loves his pedigree. W Magazine 2015 “He’s a gentleman, and that’s very important to me. He’s from an old-school Italian family. No one in his family has ever been divorced!”

He’s Also A High Fashion Exec

Passi de Preposulo (38), works in the luxury Moncler is an Italian brand, where he is believed to manage the celebrity and events departments. However, his history in high fashion is back to the 2000s, when he was Armani’s director of public affairs. According to a Vanity Fair Profile, Roberta Armani is his mentor. He boasts that he has hung out with Julia Roberts and Leonardo DiCaprio as well as Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

“It’s not the title that’s important—you have to be a count inside yourself,” The magazine was informed by him.