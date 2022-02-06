Jessica Alba Shows Off Her Daring New Look

Jessica Alba has traded in her signature brunette bob for a blonde bob! The “Sin City” actor shared a reel on her Instagram about the transformation process. She began the clip by showing off brunette hair, lip syncing the words to J. Cole’s hit song, “Work Out,” then cutting to a mixing bowl, followed by her stylist playfully whipping the towel at the camera. The clip then ends with Alba’s new blonde look and her dancing to the track — showing off how much she loves her new look. “Another day, another hairstyle,” Alba wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags, “#friyay,” “weekendvibes,” and “blondish.”

This isn’t the first time that Alba has undergone a daring transformation with her hair. In December, shortly before the Christmas holidays, she cut off her long hair into the bob we know and love now, per E! News. The transformation was so well received that her daughter, Honor, even twinned with her in matching haircuts. We can’t wait to see what other hairstyles Alba will try out in the future.