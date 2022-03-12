Jesse Palmer, host of ‘The Bachelor’ breaks down Susie & Clayton’s drama

SPOILER ALERT Do not read ahead, if you are not up-to-date with Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor.”

There are only a few days until the season finale. “The Bachelor”There is a lot to explain.

Last week’s “fantasy suite” episode — when the couples get to spend an overnight date together for the first time with no cameras around — ended with a bang.

With the final three women left vying for Clayton Echard’s heart, ABC’s leading man told each of the women that he was in love with them. Susie Evans, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia all expressed their love to Echard, who admitted he’d had sex with both Windey and Recchia. But when Evans gave him an unexpected ultimatum that she couldn’t stay if he had slept with another woman, Echard was caught completely off guard — Evans went home, and Twitter was up in arms.

Echard was accused by Evans of gaslighting him (which he strongly denied). in a podcastEarlier this week), “Bachelor” fans on Twitter have taken issue with Echard declaring his love — being intimate with — more than one woman.

On the other hand, some social media users have questioned why Evans didn’t tell Echard sooner that it would be a deal-breaker if he slept with one of the other contestants. (After all, “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”These shows are about one person dating 25 people simultaneously.

“I really do think it’s complex,” Palmer adds. “I’ve been watching social media and there are a lot of opinions. This is not black and white.”

Palmer, an ESPN commentator who was also a former pro football player, has starred in “The Bachelor”The franchise was founded in 2004. Given his unique experience of having starred on the reality show he now hosts, Palmer admits he’s confused by Echard’s journey — and will have tons of questions for him on “After the Final Rose”When he places Echard in the hot chair after the two-part finales on Monday and Tuesday.

“I’m pretty sure I have more questions than answers,” Palmer says, when asked how the season will end, capping off his first season as the dating show’s new host. “It’s really amazing to be at this point in the journey and have so much left unfinished.”

Palmer speaks on the phone just days prior to the finale. He shares his views on the backlash against Echard as well as how the messy fantasy Suites episode will impact the finale.

Let’s be honest: Clayton certainly is not the first lead on this franchise to sleep with multiple people. Why do you think he’s getting so much backlash

You’re absolutely right. Numerous Bachelors and Bachelorettes have slept with more than one person during their seasons. It’s part of it.

This is the format of the show.

Sexual compatibility is an important aspect of any relationship. And in a situation like this when the stakes are so high and there’s an expectation that someone is going to be getting down on one knee and you’re going to be living with one person the rest of your life, you do have to explore and discover that. Having been on the show and having been in this position, I think it’s important to know if you have sexual compatibility or not. That’s been a big theme on the show since the beginning.

However, if the Bachelor/Bachelorette knows who they will pick, I think it is important to be cautious about sleeping with others. So I don’t know where Clayton’s head was at, with respect to that.

When you’re filming, how many nights are in between each fantasy suite date?

It’s either one night or two nights.

What are your thoughts on the backlash Clayton is experiencing?

A lot of the backlash I’ve seen online has to do with Clayton being accused of gaslighting Susie and making her feel guilty for him sleeping with two other women. It’s clear that people are upset by the tone of that conversation. It was very emotional for me. Clayton did not see it coming. He was so happy to tell Susie that he loved her and that he felt such strong feelings about her. He was very excited for that night, but he didn’t know that Susie was experiencing emotional turmoil from seeing other women returning home. [from their overnight dates]realizing that it was true, and then having to find a balance between her values and her morals.

Are you adamant that the criticism is justified? Or is there something else to the story that makes it all more logical?

Clayton is being criticized on social media, but there are many people who support him. There are also people on social media I’ve seen that think it’s OK for Susie to have had an ultimatum, but they think that she should have told him before the overnight dates, kind of like how Maddie did with Peter [in Season 24]. I think that’s what makes this situation so compelling — there are so many different opinions, and there is no obvious right or wrong answer, in my opinion. I think that’s why social media is blowing up right now.

It was as bad as it looked? Or did anything else happen on-camera that didn’t make the show that we didn’t get to see at home?

The major beats were probably captured by the cameras. I don’t think they really buried anything at all. People back home could feel the raw emotion in Iceland that night. It was almost as if I could relive that energy in my house, for people watching from home. Clayton was just in a spiral — I remember thinking that when I saw it happening live. He was distraught, angry, betrayed, in disbelief and in love. There were many emotions. That’s why I got up to talk to him outside because I just felt like someone had to talk to him because he was ramping up, and I just felt like he needed to speak to someone besides Susie to just get things off his chest and try to calm him down a little bit.

Clayton said on a podcast that he’s been getting death threats. No matter what your opinion of the situation is, that’s not cool. How can the show ensure that contestants are taken care of?

We have psychologists on set talking to contestants and the Bachelorette. This helps to ensure that everyone is as mentally healthy and happy as possible. That’s a massive priority for the show. I don’t think they had that when I was on the show almost 20 years ago.

If Susie’s fantasy suite was not the third overnight date, do you think things would have turned out differently? She was able to think for a long time and was going through her thoughts by the time she met Clayton.

It’s hard to say. It comes down to the individual. In this case, it’s about Susie and people have to respect how she’s feeling. She should be allowed to experience this firsthand. I’m sure that there were women in the past in her position who would’ve been OK being the third fantasy suite date, understanding that this was part of it and having to accept that the Bachelor maybe has slept with two women prior. It’s so hard to know what would have happened if Susie would have been the first overnight date because if Clayton had slept with another woman after Susie, what would her reaction have been?

Are there any chances that Susie might return to the finale?

There’s always a chance. Never say never. However, I can assure you that your jaw will be on concrete. Our jaws were constantly watching the floor and our jaws were there to assist with it.

This interview was edited and condensed.