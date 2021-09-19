Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro dodges jail time after he violated probation by being arrested for domestic violence

JERSEY Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro admitted to a judge he violated his parole but managed to avoid jail time.

Ronnie was currently under probation for his 2019 domestic violence arrest involving Jenn, his ex. Jenn is also the mother of Ariana, three.

5 Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has dodged jail time after violating his probation

5 He violated his probation when he was arrested for domestic violence in alleged incident involving his fiancée, Saffire Matos Credit: Instargam/_saffabear_

An incident involving his fiancée Saffire Matos, led to his arrest in April meant he violated his probation.

Ronnie faced court at the Van Nuys Courthouse in Los Angeles on Friday over the incident with Saffire and potentially faced 30 days jail time.

The judge allowed Ronnie to leave and ordered him instead to attend 26 parenting classes.

He was also placed under a protective order for three years that prohibits him from intimidating or harassing Saffire.

He was also allowed to avoid jail because he had just completed a Florida rehab program.

Ronnie’s attorney, Scott Leemon, told Central Recorder in an exclusive statement his client was pleased with the result and was committed to focusing on his family.

He said: “We are happy that the court was satisfied with Ronnie’s completion of an in-patient and an Intensive Outpatient Program.

“This has satisfied the violation. His arrest was not the basis for any new charges.

“Ronnie learned a lot about himself through this process and has been sober for more than five months.

“He has made the decision to continue his counseling. As we stated in April, Ronnie’s focus right now is on his family and being the best he can be to them.”

Another court date was set for March 17, but Ronnie does not have to appear, according to TMZ.

SHORE EXIT

Ronnie announced he was stepping away from his show Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in May, following the arrest for domestic violence in the incident involving Saffire.

In a statement he posted to Instagram, the 35-year-old wrote: “After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored too long.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on.”

‘RONNIE AND I ARE FINE’

After the arrest, Saffire released a statement, writing: “Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot misinformation out there.

“With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

She continued: “I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day.”

Ronnie proposed to Saffire, 30, in June.

Fans will also remember his tumultuous relationship with Jersey Shore ex, Sammi Giancolo.

After a few seasons, the brunette beauty quit the show and refused to be in the same room with Ronnie.

5 The judge decided not to jail Ronnie for violating his parole, but sentenced him to 26 parenting classes and a three-year protective order

5 Ronnie was under parole for alleged domestic violence involving his ex Jenn Harley Credit: Instagram/Jenn Harley

5 She is the mother of his 3-year-old daughter, Ariana Credit: Refer to Caption

