Jersey Shore fans say Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polozzi’s daughter Giovanna, 7, looks like her ‘mini-me’ in adorable new photo

JERSEY Shore fans gushed over Nicole “Snooki” Polozzi’s adorable new photo with her daughter Giovanna as the pair looked like “twins.”

The 33-year-old celebrated National Daughters Day, as well as Giovanna turning 7, with a sweet snap of the two of them and a fun-filled “cheer party.”

Snooki shares three kids with her husband, Jionni LaValle – sons Lorenzo and Angelo and daughter Giovanna “Sissy.”

As the only girl, the 7-year-old was front and center on her mom’s Instagram for National Daughters Day on Saturday, with the two posing in their cheerleading practice attire.

They matched in white sneakers, black shorts, and large polka-dot bows in their hair, with only their shirts differing as Sissy wore a white T-shirt and Snooki had on a black “cheer mom” tee.

The Jersey Shore star captioned the cute snap: “My bestie for life 🌟 #nationaldaughtersday.”

Her MTV co-star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino sweetly commented: “Beautiful photo.”

Fans were shocked by how similar the mother-and-daughter duo looked, especially as they couldn’t help but notice how youthful Snooki looked.

“Sissy is literally a mini Nicole,” one follower wrote.

Another said: “Twins omg.”

A third commented: “So beautiful, definitely a mini Snooki!”

Others said that Giovanna is simply a “copy and paste” version of her mom.

Some said Nicole looks more “like her bigger sister” than her mom, with one saying: “Not even lying Snooki looks 16.”

Last month, fans were happy to get a full family photo, including her rarely-seen husband Jionni.

The couple celebrated their son Lorenzo’s 9th birthday and shared a snap of the family of five enjoying the day with a wrestling-themed party.

Snooki also shared a snap of her adorable son as he rang in his big day with his wrestling-decorated birthday cake.

She captioned the pics: “Such a fun day celebrating my Lorenzo turning 9!

“So proud of you my first baby! & can’t wait to see you kill it in the ring one day!”

Jionni and Nicole tied the knot in 2014 at the Venetian in Garfield, New Jersey with a The Great Gatsby-themed wedding.

However, Nicole recently fueled divorce rumors as she admitted she sleeps in separate bedrooms from her husband.

The Jersey Shore OG revealed that her husband sleeps in the same bed as Lorenzo, while she stays in the same bedroom with daughter Giovanna, 6.

