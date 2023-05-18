Jerry Springer’s Last Days with Friends: Reflections by his friends

Jerry Springer survived only for a couple of months after being diagnosed pancreatic tumor.

“It’s a horrible disease, especially in that it sneaks up on you,” Jean Galvin, Springer’s longtime friend, tells Inside Edition. Galvin, a longtime friend of Springer’s and a veteran TV presenter at 79 years old, was among the very few who were aware that he was terminally sick.

“The family and those of us who were very close to him, we knew it was happening,” Galvin says. “The family wanted it kept private. Particularly, he wanted it kept private.”

Galvin was with Springer in his last days, and says, “I was a firsthand witness to this cocoon of love that makes it as good as it can be.”

Steve Wilkos became famous as the security officer who stopped fights at the Springer Show. Springer was seen by him just two months earlier, and he says that something made it clear to him this would be the last visit.

“We did do a lot of talking about the old days and it struck me as a little odd. He was very emotional during the night, kept telling me he loved me, and I was telling him I loved him,” Wilkos says. “The way he talked that night and the way he hugged me; in a way he was telling me goodbye.”

Pancreatic cancer is responsible for the death of 50,000 Americans every year. According to the American Cancer Society, this year in America just under 64 000 people will have pancreatic carcinoma. It took the lives of Aretha Franklin, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and beloved “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek.

Pancreatic cancer is so deadly, in part, because it’s not often diagnosed until it’s in its late stages. Although it’s one of the more aggressive cancers, there are some warning signs which may help you catch it sooner.

Elliot Newman says that if there is pain or discomfort in your abdomen or back, if the color of your skin turns yellow, a loss of weight, or nauseous after eating, you should seek medical attention.

“You don’t know you have it and then it reveals itself,” Galvin says. “Time then becomes very short.”